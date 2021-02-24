Clarence Ray Culpepper, 77 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 peacefully at his home.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Section Holiness Church with Randall Hastings officiating. Burial followed at Goose Pond Cemetery.
Mr. Culpepper is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Shirley Culpepper; sons, Clinton (Leslie) Culpepper, Robert (April) Culpepper and Troy (Stephanie) Culpepper; grandsons, Wesley Culpepper, Benton Culpepper and Raymond Culpepper; granddaughters, Amanda Culpepper, Caleigh Culpepper and Macy Culpepper; great grandson, Jayson Culpepper; brother, Billy Culpepper and sister, Betty (Jr.) Treece.
Mr. Culpepper was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Emmanuel Culpepper and Murtha O’Shields Culpepper; brothers, Emmanuel Carthell Culpepper and Hugh Edward Culpepper and sisters, Lera Dell Harrison and Zoellen Hill.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.