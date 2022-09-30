Joyce Marie Sanders, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at her home.
Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in Travis Cemetery in Skyline.
Mrs. Sanders is survived by her husband, Larry Sanders; daughters, Judy Durham, Joan Wells and Kathey Malone; grandchildren, Dale Austin, Karie Long, Michael Durham and David Snyder; great grandchildren, Ben Long, Isabell Long, Ally Durham and Annalae Durham; sister, June Wynn and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Francis Haggard.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
