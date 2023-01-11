Sandra McGee Shoemake, 62 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
She was born Feb. 1, 1960, in Scottsboro, Alabama, the daughter of the late Milo Edmond Potter and Shirley Jo Elliott Potter.
Mrs. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She graduated from Scottsboro High School and became a wonderful homemaker and caregiver to her son.
Sandra lived a life of servitude and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be genuinely missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Ray Shoemake; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry Shoemake and Donny and Lynn Shoemake.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Randy Cecil Shoemake; her children, Bentley McGee and Jamie and Jere Hardman; grandchildren, Lilyan Hardman, Audrey Hardman and Dru Hardman; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Vickie Potter; niece and nephew, Erica and Kyle Hutton and McKenzie Potter; mother-in-law, Gladys Shoemake; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Loranne Shoemake and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 from Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel, with Minister Tim Cook officiating. Interment followed at Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery with the following family members serving as pallbearers: McKenzie Potter, Kyle Hutton, Jesse Shoemake, Kevin Newburn, Jere Hardman, and Ethan Staples. Bentley McGee will be seated as an honorary pallbearer.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of SANDRA SHOEMAKE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!