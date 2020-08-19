Terry Childress, 61 of Estillfork, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Eddy Childress officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Cemetery.
Mr. Childress is survived by his sister, Shelia Bradford; brothers, Shane Childress, Andy (Angie) Childress and Eddy (Donna) Childress; uncle, Horton Brewer; aunts, Fay Brewer and Shirley Wright and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Bryant and Virginia Childress and brother, Clayton (Tiny) Childress.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.