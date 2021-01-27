Don Reese Vaden, 80, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020 at his home.
He was born on April 17, 1940 in Kermit, Texas to the late Eddie Kenyon Vaden and Naoma Jean (Wren) Vaden.
He served in the United States Navy from September 1959 to October 1984. Upon retiring, he worked for Day, Zimmerman and Basil Corporation at the Hawthorne Army Ammunition Depot in Hawthorne, Nevada, from 1984 to 2004.
LCDR Vaden is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rita; three sons, Scott (Sandy), Robert (Judy) and James (Julie); grandchildren, Wyatt, Halee, Tony, Taylor, Conner and Owen; brother, Jack Vaden and sister, Melanie Peacock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Juluis Peacock and brothers, Charles E. and Jerry M. Vaden.
Interment will take place at a later date per his wishes.