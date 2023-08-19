Mrs. Diane Day Marleau, age 68 of Ider, Alabama passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Watkins officiating. A burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Friday.
She is survived by her sons, Russell Davis (Vicki) and Bradley Davis; step daughter, Melanie Marleau; grandchildren, Tyler Davis (Whitney), Summer Davis and Landon Wyatt; step- grandchild, Cole West; and great grandchildren, Bailey Cisco, Kristina Cisco and Jacelyn Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francois Marleau; parents, Deb and Margaret Day.
Special thanks to caregiver Paula Hinkles.