Terry D. Shelton, 67 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 2, 1955.
Terry was a graduate of Scottsboro High School, Class of 1973. He retired from TVA in 2014 and was a member of JBEW Local 175 out of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Terry was a member of Center Point Baptist Church in Scottsboro. Terry was an electrician, by trade, as well as an EMT II and a volunteer firefighter.
He spent his time serving the Lord and volunteering in his community. Terry and Jennifer spent 19 years together. They were married in January 2016.
Terry loved his family, his church family and friends deeply and loved spending every free moment he had hunting.
Terry is survived by his wife, Jennifer Shelton; daughter, Ashley Roberts (David); sons, Brandon Shelton (Elissa), Travis Fann (Jerrica) and Taylor Fann; grandchildren, Eva Claire Roberts, Benjamin Roberts, Addie Richey, Noah Shelton, Selah Shelton, Makyna Maynard, Jaxyn Fann and Jordyn Fann; brother, Tommy Shelton (Martha Nixon); sister, Melanie McMillan (Jim) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rupert and Doris Shelton; sister, Cindy Shelton and sister-in-law, Tammy Chamblee.
Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Center Point Baptist Church with Rev. David Moorman and Rev. Floyd Powell officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, Terry requested donations be made to Shepard’s Cove Hospice in Albertville.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.