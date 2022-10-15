Ashley Nicole Kirby, 41 of Hollywood, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Brandon Gamble officiating. Burial will follow at Old Baptist Cemetery.

