Ashley Nicole Kirby, 41 of Hollywood, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Brandon Gamble officiating. Burial will follow at Old Baptist Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Ashley is survived by her husband, Christopher Smith; daughter, Alyssa Smith; son, Braeden Smith; sister, Hannah Kirby; brothers, John Kirby and Adam Paschal and niece, Chloe Marie Chambless.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Kirby and father, Gary Kirby.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of ASHLEY KIRBY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.