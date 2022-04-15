Laura Nell Ball, 96, passed away April 14, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Macedonia Primitive Church with Section Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Ball is survived by her son, Harold Ball; granddaughters, Laura LaVern (Tony) Clemens, Mary Lynn (Jeff) Simmons and Elizabeth (Mike) Masiowksi; grandsons, Charles Lyndon (Carol) Dolberry, George Hal (Melody) Ball and Jason D. (Joanna) Ball; 12 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; sister, Betty Wooten Gracie; brother, George E. Mitchell and daughter-in-law, Martha Gentry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Ball; daughter, Martha Wiseman; son, David Glenn Ball; brothers, Bud, Donald, Charles, Billy and Mac; sister, Claira Arden and two infants.