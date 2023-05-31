Jackie Evett Stewart, 63 of Scottsboro passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital.
Cremation services provided by Berryhill Funeral Home and Crematory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Tony Stewart; sons, Zachary Hill and Trevor (Brieanna) Stewart; daughter, Misty (Zach) Perkins; grandson, Tanner Stewart, granddaughters, Jazmine Hill and Madelyn Stewart; brother, Tommy Evett; sisters, Brenda (Wayne) Keeton, Carolyn (Gary) McAllister, and Kay Lord; nephews Corey Adams, Kevin Adams, and Matt Evett; nieces Tracy (Jason) Worley and Cassi (Kevin) Lamons; as well as a host of cousins and great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude Evett, Sr. and Daisy Evett; brothers, Claude Evett, Jr. and Jerry Evett; and great grandson, Owen Hill.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Cindy and the entire team at the Fresenius Kidney Care Huntsville Home Dialysis. The family also wants to thank everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation or American Kidney Fund.