James O. Dupree Sr., 85 of Orangeburg, South Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, surrounded by his family.
A graveside service was held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg with Rev. David Mitchell and Dr. David Anderson officiating.
Pallbearers were Chandler Gray, Mark Hinds, Jacob Dupree Jr., Spencer Dupree, James Dupree III and Dwayne Bryant.
Mr. Dupree was born on Sept. 26, 1935 in Madison, Alabama. He was the son of the late William Howard Dupree and the late Mary Gladys Thomas Dupree.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Dupree was a member of St. George Baptist Church, the Edisto Shrine Club, the Masons and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Brooker Dupree of Orangeburg; daughter, Jill Dupree Hinds (Erik) of Orangeburg; sons, James O. Dupree Jr. of Pisgah, Joseph H. Dupree of Orangeburg and Jack B. Dupree Sr. (Jennifer) of Little Rock, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, James O. Dupree III, Mark A. Hinds, Morgan L. Dupree, Spencer F. Dupree, Joanna C. Hinds, Jacob B. Dupree Jr. and Julianne D. Dupree; sister, Mable Hall of Scottsboro and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the staff at Edisto Hospice and Home Care and the Circle of Love for their love and support during this difficult time.
Memorials may be made to For the Love of a Paw at 2816 Cleveland Street, Elloree, SC 29047 or to St. George Baptist Church at 2590 Shillings Bridge Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29115.