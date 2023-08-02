Janet D. McDaniel, age 56 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at her home.
She is survived by her daughters, Brandy Welch, Jackie Cotton, Jessie McDaniel, and Nicholette Ward; brothers, Robert (BJ) Swartout and Chris McDaniel; grandchildren, Kenzie McDaniel, Kayanna McDaniel, Jeffrey Campbell, and Aleah Ward; sisters, Lisa (David) Neil and Mary (Ronnie) Cloud; and special friends, Cheryl Thornton and Daren Foley.
She is preceded in death by her son, James Allen Welch and mother, Carolyn Beville.
No services are planned at this time.