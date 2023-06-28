Carol Gruber Radavsky, age 86, of Scottsboro, was called home on June 25, 2023. She was born July 17, 1936 to Florence and Howard Gruber in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Carol met her husband in Hershey and after they were married, they moved to Baltimore, Maryland. In 1969, the family transferred to Scottsboro with Revere. Carol was often seen in the stands watching her husband or children playing sports. She was active in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church as her children grew up and later Trinity Baptist Church. Carol loved playing cards and was an avid swimmer, bowler and sports enthusiast.
Carol is survived by her son, John (Ann) Radavsky; daughters Cindy (William) Huckaby and Wendy Hubbert; grandchildren, Whitney (Hendrix) Storey, Ashley Guffey (Nick) and Blair (Jordan) Harris; and great grandson, Hendrix Storey IV. She was preceded in death by her husband John Radavsky, her mother Florence Gruber, her father Howard Gruber, and her brother Ronald Gruber. She has requested no viewing or funeral service. Burial will be at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Highlands Rehab and Aveanna Hospice for the excellent care they provided.