Charles Couch, 76 of Hytop, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Barry Birdsong officiating. Burial will follow in Hytop Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of CHARLES COUCH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.