Charles Couch, 76 of Hytop, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Barry Birdsong officiating. Burial will follow in Hytop Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Charles is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ellen Couch; son, Shannon (Becky) Couch; daughter, Juanita Morrow; brothers, Gorman (Charlene) Couch and Doris Couch; sisters, Pearl Abner and Mabel Arnold; grandchildren, Kristen Lauda, Julie (Matthew) Jones, Robert Couch and K.C. McIntosh; great grandchildren, Christopher Lauda, Kelsi Lauda, EmmaLyn Jones, Marshall Jones and Timothy Couch and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Couch; mother, Flora Couch and brothers, Raymond Couch and Lane Couch.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
