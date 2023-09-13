Betty T. Brown
On Saturday, Sept. 9, Bettye T. Brown entered into her eternal rest at the age of 86. Bettye was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and Christian who served others with her whole heart.
A service celebrating her life will be held at Center Point Baptist Church on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at 4 p.m. Rev David Moorman will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday beginning at 2 p.m. Following the service, burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Bettye is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert Ray Brown; children, Michael and Susan Brown and Zaneta and Russ Smith; grandchildren, Amanda and Brett Wilks, Ben and Brooke Penery, Johanna and Dustin Miller, Michayla Brown, and Derrick Smith; great grandchildren, Jax, Dylan,
Brayden, Paityn, Ezra, Levi, and Presley; and her extended family, Josh Penery, Aaron Smith, and Ryan Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Alvie and Malda Ruth Thompson.