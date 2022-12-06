Alice Sue Pace, 78 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Sue was born Aug. 23, 1944 in Jackson County. She was a lifelong member of Woods Cove Baptist Church, enjoyed growing flowers and gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Schuelke officiating. Burial will follow at Freeman Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Sue is survived by her sister, Glenda Grider (Michael); children, Kim Story (Rick), Christy Pace, Scott Pace (Patty) and Greg Pace (Fairen); grandchildren, Nathan Story, Alex Story (Autumn), Zack Pace, Shay Pace, Trinity Van Wagner, Kaleb Story, Jaelyn Mullins, Bryton Mullins and Gabriel Story; great grandson, Xander Story and lifelong best friend, Barbara Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Pace; grandson, Ian McDonald and parents, Cecil and Annie Mae Manning.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
