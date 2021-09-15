Robert “Bobby” Gene Maples, 91 of Hollytree, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10. 2021 at his home.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, Sept. 12. 2021 at Clay Cemetery with Mark Schuelke officiating.
Mr. Maples is survived by his wife, Dorothy Jean Maples; children, Wanda Miller and Bruce (April) Maples; grandchildren, Josh Miller, Laura Beth Maples and Anthony Stansell and great grandchild, Soren Stansell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Dewey and Elizabeth Maples; brother, James Maples and sisters, Lois Haskell and Lillian Hall.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.