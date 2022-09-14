Pamela Ann Campbell, 58 of Scottsboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., at St. Jude Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Skyline Cemetery.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by her husband, Andrew Campbell; sons, Dalyon Clever (Karina), Donovan Clever (Shelby) and Andrew Campbell; daughter, Maria Gentle (Ben); grandchildren, Rojina Clever, Lucas Clever, Riley Gentle, William Gentle, Nola Clever and Elizabeth Campbell; mother, Beverly Waldrop and siblings, Sandy Gross, Sharon Waldrop, Tammy Waldrop and Wayne Waldrop.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Waldrop and brother, Johnny Waldrop.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
