Pamela Ann Campbell, 58 of Scottsboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., at St. Jude Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Skyline Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of PAMELA CAMPBELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.