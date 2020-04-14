Grady Eugene “Gene” Jeffery, 88 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Jeffery was founding member of the Goose Pond Church of God where he was the adult Sunday School teacher for 56 years.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Deola Hastings Jeffery; children, Howard (Lori) Jeffery, Angela (Joe) Jeffery-Grizzard, Darryl (Glorina) Jeffery and Anita (Tyler) Ayers; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; special niece, Opal Wells and special nephew, Ed Holcomb.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Monroe and Sarah Frances Jeffery; grandson, John Otinger; sisters, Oval Holcomb, Ethel Seabolt and Ruby Wooten and brothers, Rev. Robert, Alec, Albert and Woodrow Jeffery.
A special thank you to the Heartlite Hospice for the excellent care that was given.
A graveside service was held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Goose Pond Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at later date at Goose Pond Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Goose Pond Church of God.
Arrangements entrusted to Valley Funeral Home.