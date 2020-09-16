Sarah Margaret Hill Warren, 86 of Skyline, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Stanley Ownsby and Rev. Duran Teague officiating. Burial will follow at Gold Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Warren is survived by her daughters, Sheila Warren of Scottsboro and Sharalynn “Shay” (Archie) Rice of Skyline; son, Ralph C. (Darlene) Warren Jr. of Skyline; sister, Jetty Pat Sutton of Greenville, North Carolina; granddaughters, Krystle (Nick) Baugh, Samantha (Dusty) Wilson, Maggie Warren (Ryan) and Amanda (Greg) Cole; grandsons, Warren (Katie) Sewell, Samuel (Bridget) Arnold, James (Emily) Arnold, Joey (Ashley) Stewart, Josh Morris (Alex) and Aaron Rice; great granddaughters, Milee Travis, Madelynn Warren, Ansley Rice, Victoria Cole, Olivia Stewart, Kayana Stewart and Sydney Pendergrass; great grandsons, Avery Arnold, Evan Arnold, Jax Arnold, Grant Arnold, Jacob Baugh, Luke Baugh, Adam Cole, Dawson Rice and Xander Travis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph C. Warren Sr.; daughter, Sarah Wininger; grandson, Cody Rice; parents, Walter and Cheatie Hill; sister, Nell Crawford; brothers, Henry Hill and Joe Hill and son-in-law, Kerry Herbert.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.