Sharon Ann DeArmas Frey was born on Dec. 8, 1943 in Tampa, Florida and passed away on Oct. 11, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Gilbert DeArmas Sr. and Bertha R. DeArmas, formerly of Dalton, Georgia, and grand nephew, Aaron Kirkland, formerly of Sugar Hill, Georgia.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 54 years, John A. Frey Jr. of Scottsboro; daughter, Alise M. Sims; son-in-law, Randy L. Sims; grandson, Dylan L. Sims of Roopville, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Gilbert DeArmas Jr. and Annette C. DeArmas of Dalton, Georgia; sister-in-law, M. Suzanne Frey of Madison; nieces, Caroline D. Mooney (Bill) of Dalton, Georgia and Holly D. Kirkland (David) of Sugar Hill, Georgia and grand nieces, Kathryn L. Cole (Zach) and Claire Lutrick.
Sharon was a Chi Omega and graduated from the University of Georgia. She loved to volunteer her time to promote the arts. She was a dance teacher, Girl Scout leader, PTA president, member of the National Girl Scouts, member of the Covington, Georgia Women’s Club, president of the Conyers, Georgia Cherry Blossom Festival, president of the Covington, Georgia Southern Heartland Art Festival, taught Tai Chi at the Scottsboro Senior Center and was part of many bridge clubs.
John and Sharon moved to Scottsboro for their retirement and were able to enjoy 20 years on the lake. John and Sharon was also team teachers and loved their years at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, in Scottsboro, teaching the little ones in Sunday School. They loved all the children that passed through their class dearly.
Most special thank you to Barbara and Jimmy Kennedy and April O’Neal and Emileigh Potoski, too, for opening their home to take care of Sharon. Barbara Kennedy was Sharon’s caregiver for over a year while Sharon deteriorated with dementia and was by her side when she passed. Thank you to Heartlite Hospice and Alley’s Senior Care for giving first class care.
In observance of protecting everyone’s health, there will be no service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution in her memory to the Children’s Ministry at Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 315 Kyle Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768.