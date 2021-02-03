Billy Gene Eakin, 82 of Hollywood, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Joe David Moore officiating.
Mr. Eakin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Eakin of Hollywood; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Kenneth Solt of Section; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Tara Eakin of Scottsboro; six grandchildren, Breanna Eakin of Scottsboro, Hunter Eakin of Scottsboro, Geoffrey Ward of Hollywood, Tyler Ward of Pisgah, Nicholette Ward of Scottsboro and Travis Solt of Section; six great grandchildren, Aleah, Jason, Nolan, Herold, Mary and Carson Ward; two sisters, Bessie Eakin of Fackler and Elizabeth Gossett of Crow Mountain and two brothers, Jimmy Eakin of Scottsboro and Lenny Eakin of Fackler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Viola Eakin and a sister, Mary Eakin.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.