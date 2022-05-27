Fred Andrews Thebus, 84, passed away May 24, 2022.
He will be buried Saturday morning, May 28, 2022, at 9 a.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church (outside in the pavilion) from 10-11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Pastor Micaiah Tanck will officiate both services.
Mr. Thebus is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Paul) Hawkins, Amy (John) Westmoreland, Mary (Nigel) Davis and Sarah (David Billups) Thebus; grandchildren, Andrews Scott Thebus, Dorothy Elizabeth Westmoreland (John Miller), Steven Armin Thebus, Jesse Allen Hawkins (Megan), Matthew Thomas Dillon, John Patrick Dillon and James Armin Hawkins; great grandchildren, Koen Karl Thebus, Elizabeth Rosemarie Miller and Heidi Len Hawkins.
His surviving sister is Katherine Thebus Betts. He was the proud uncle to a niece, Penny, and three nephews, Paul, Don and Tom.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Katharine Kratzer Thebus; his parents, Dorothy Andrews Thebus and Armin P. Thebus and his brother, Armin P. Thebus Jr.
Mr. Thebus was born in Denver, Colorado. He graduated from East High School and from the Colorado School of Mines. He began work as a metallurgical engineer for Revere Copper and Brass in Newport, Arkansas and moved with that company to Scottsboro in 1968.
He said he was southerner by choice, and he remained working in Scottsboro for the rest of his career in metallurgy.
Fred Thebus loved his family, his church, a host of friends who became our family in Scottsboro, his retired Revere friends and, most recently, the friends he made while living at Southern Estates.
He was cared for and supported by a host of doctors and medical professionals who did all they could to help him navigate his health journey.
Memorials may be made to the Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.