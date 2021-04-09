Estefana Gonzales, 60 of Fort Payne, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
A memorial service was held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Section Funeral Home.
Ms. Gonzales is survived by her sons; Carlos (Taylor) and Guadalupe (Meghan); daughter, Frances (Coty); grandchildren, Taylor, Mila, Emmett, Ethan, Xander, Jami and Jacob and siblings, Monica, Tony, Teresa, Tina, Daniel, Josephine, Gloria, Mary, Jessie and Frances “Cookie.”
She was preceded in death by siblings, Joe Angel, Joe, Janie and Stella.