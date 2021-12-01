Dorothy Lee Hale Morgan, 91 of Ider, passed away on Nov. 27, 2021 at Cloverdale Health and Rehab.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Dennis Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Fuller Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., and Thursday, from 12 noon until time of service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by her sons, Dwain Morgan, Mike Morgan (Nora) and Mark Morgan; grandchildren, Jennifer Flippo (Mark), Michael Morgan, Jason Morgan, Whitney Hopper and Dillon Morgan; brother-in-law, Donald Ray Morgan (Edna); great grandchildren, Jacey Stapler (Colton), Jade Moore, Cloey Wells, Gracie Morgan, Albany Morgan, Brody Morgan, Seth Williams, Brayden Hopper and Cali Rector; four great-great grandchildren and special family friend, Don Moore.
Mrs. Morgan had served as vice president of Michael-Dwain Manufacturing for a number of years, working with her late husband and many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Durrell David and Betty McElhaney Hale and husband, Lester Morgan Jr.