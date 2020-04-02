Dear Editor:
Alabama Arbor Day 2020 was commemorated on Feb. 29 with a tree seeding distribution sponsored by the Scottsboro Tree Commission and the National Arbor Day Foundation.
We also celebrated the occasion a few days later with a tree planting ceremony to honor Jim Olyniec for his work and dedication to the city of Scottsboro.
The tree commission members would sincerely like to thank all those who took part in and attended the tree distribution at the Veterans Fairgrounds exhibit building. Many thanks once again to the VFW for the use of the building.
For all their publicity efforts on our behalf ahead of the big day, special thanks go to First United Methodist Church for the use of their beautiful digital community sign, the Jackson County Sentinel, The Clarion, Scottsboro Power Board’s Channel 2, WWIC Radio and WKEA Radio.
Many thanks to Smokey Bear and the Jackson County foresters for being on hand, and a huge debt of gratitude goes to the Jackson County Master Gardeners for their kind assistance. We appreciate all they do to make this endeavor a success.
We would especially like to thank everyone who came out to take home some baby trees in the hope that they will grow into lovely mature trees. These future trees will create a more beautiful, healthful environment in your own yard, which in turn beautifies neighborhoods and entire communities.
Trees provide oxygen and clean the air we breathe, reduce noise, provide shade in the summer, help reduce chilling effect of winter winds, prevent soil erosion and create habitat for birds.
—The Tree Commission
Donna Greer, Chair
Ron Leighton, Vice Chair
Dot Claybrook
Ron Cleaver
Tom Gallagher
Gene Greer
Jason Shelton
Alan Stein
Cecil Wells
Jackson County Foresters:
Lynn Washington
Bruce Bradford
