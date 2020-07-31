Dear Editor:
Listen to the Republican commercials and you will hear them say this over and over, “I am pro-life, and I will protect your second amendment.” Bless their little pea picking hearts, they have no idea the meaning of what they are saying. They only know this is what they are told to say by their fat cat party boss, the N.R.A., and the pack’s funded by giant multi-national corporations and billionaires.
They probably never read Amendment II and don’t know what it says. This is amendment II: A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.
After Canada and several other countries realized that weapons that shoot fifty to one hundred times a minute were responsible for 85-95% of their mass shootings, they outlawed them. We have heard people say they would like to get something done but it would take an act of Congress, that means they don’t believe it can be done.
These weapons are used to kill our innocent, defenseless children well over ninety percent of the time and they are the most used weapons by gangs to kill our friends and neighbors. Even though polls show that over seventy-five percent of us want these weapons removed from gangs, the people who want to shoot our children, our Senators and Congress people are afraid of the N. R. A. act like they cannot do anything.
It is really very simple. It does not take an act of Congress. All they need to do is classify these weapons as what they are, weapons of Mass-Destruction!
The Devil has plenty of experience at deception. It is up to us to find the facts and the truth and avoid his deception.
Amendment II does not need these people to protect it. It would take much more that an act of Congress to remove it.
We need to arm ourselves with the facts and the truth and vote on election day, when we do this, we will always make the best choice!
Working together we can make life better!
—George Lewis
Scottsboro
