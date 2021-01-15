Dear Editor:
People don’t like to be told what to do, I get it, but those who refuse to wear masks because it infringes on their rights are just dead wrong.
The real issue is not their rights but their clear lack of concern for their fellow humans beings. It is universally accepted by physicians with any knowledge of infectious disease that mask wearing is necessary right now, so I do not understand people who refuse to wear them.
If everyone would just cooperate and follow the reasonable recommendations of the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health on mask wearing maybe we could get through this pandemic before we kill half a million people.
Please everyone, think of someone besides yourself. WEAR A MASK!
—George Buckner, MD
Scottsboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.