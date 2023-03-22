There is no doubt that the enslavement of another human being is offensive and never should have been part of our American history. But it was.
Slaves were imported and held as property in all of the American colonies.
Even our founding fathers knew that slavery itself violated the ‘self-evident truth that all men are created equal” clause in the Declaration of Independence. They were also aware of the immorality of the ownership of another human being and yet it continued.
Thankfully, there were some who rightfully believed that slavery contradicted the natural rights of a person and wanted to end the inhumane practice.
Thomas Jefferson made his views on the slave trade very clear. He called it a “cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life and liberty.”
The barbaric business of owning slaves resulted in the Civil War and we are all aware of how that turned out. Many lives were lost simply because some folks believed they had a right to own people like they were animals.
Before the end of the Civil War, General William Sherman issued an order to give 40 acres and the loan of an army mule to every former slave family. Congress would later pass laws requiring Confederate property be distributed to the former slaves as a form of reparation. President Andrew Johnson vetoed the legislation in 1866.
Since then, the idea of reparations has been debated many times.
A bill, H.R.40 was introduced 34 years ago. It calls for a congressional commission to research the issue of reparations. It has come up every session since but has not been taken seriously yet.
Some cities and states have become frustrated with Congress’ lack of action on reparation and have addressed the issue on their own.
California has formed a reparation task force, A group of lawmakers in New York are pushing for a reparation bill. St. Louis and Boston are also in discussions about reparation. In 2021, Evanston, Illinois became the first US city to pass a reparation measure, providing $25,000 to direct descendants of its Black residents who suffered the consequences of the city’s discriminatory housing policies between 1919 and 1969.
I was under the impression that discrimination against any group because of the color of their skin was illegal and someone should definitely he held accountable. In court though, not in the city’s budget.
Many who were born after the segregation era question why they should be responsible for payments for something they had no part in.
They are right. We cannot be held accountable for their collective guilt. Average Americans today are not responsible for the injustice of slavery.
Opening the door for reparations for victims of our ancestor’s cruelty would definitely be a slippery slope. There is nothing any of us can do to right Except to never allow it to happen again.
But you can’t just say that slaves are the only ones who suffered inequality throughout history.
Let’s talk about women, for example. The slaves were freed with the 13th Amendment, but women were not. Up until 150 years ago women were considered second-class citizens. Married women were legally dead in the eyes of the law.
They could not own property because they were property. Husbands could beat, rape, or imprison their wives. Some marital rape exceptions still exist on the books today.
Women could not enter professions such as medicine or law. No college or university would accept a female student. It was 1964 before businesses were prohibited from discriminating against women who applied for jobs.
The proponents of reparations want to point out the financial discrimination that some Blacks have been subjected to. Women have been there and still are. Much like them, we were not allowed to apply for loans unless we had a male co-signer. It was the 1970’s before a woman could get a credit card with her name on it.
Financially, we continue to get the short end of the stick. Today, women earn 84 cents for every dollar a man makes.
Congress has allowed the Violence Against Women Act to expire and has even shelved the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. States are currently pulling out all the stops to make sure voters don’t have a say in a woman’s right to medical choices.
There is no doubt that slavery was an horrendous act on the part of those who did it. But slavery crimes were an immoral issue as well. And God will hold those people accountable.
There is no way to compensate everyone who has been damaged or discriminated against throughout history. Paying for the sins of our ancestors just can’t be a reasonable option.
Change is the only way to right a wrong.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
