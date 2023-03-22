I’m not the type of person to kill something all willy nilly. If I find a spider in the house I catch it in a napkin and take it outside (although I did read once that house spiders need to live inside and are not equipped for life outdoors. I don’t know if that is true.) I let the ladybugs stink up the house until they naturally died out. For goodness sake, I even fed that gopher rat treats every night on top of the washing machine … granted I did think it was a raccoon. 

I have waged war on roaches, house mice, fire ants and hornworms. Formidable foes, every one.  I would once again wage war on a roach if I had to. I think my cats keep the mice away. I hate to kill the fire ants, and I’d like to just leave them alone except they scare me about the kids. And finally, the big green hornworm that feasts on my tomatoes each year … I was listening to a podcast the other day that talked about how they turn into beautiful moths and now I feel guilty for drowning so many of them. The gardener I was listening to said when she finds them she just covered the plant with cheesecloth and gifts it to the creatures. Maybe I will try that this year. 

