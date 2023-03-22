I’m not the type of person to kill something all willy nilly. If I find a spider in the house I catch it in a napkin and take it outside (although I did read once that house spiders need to live inside and are not equipped for life outdoors. I don’t know if that is true.) I let the ladybugs stink up the house until they naturally died out. For goodness sake, I even fed that gopher rat treats every night on top of the washing machine … granted I did think it was a raccoon.
I have waged war on roaches, house mice, fire ants and hornworms. Formidable foes, every one. I would once again wage war on a roach if I had to. I think my cats keep the mice away. I hate to kill the fire ants, and I’d like to just leave them alone except they scare me about the kids. And finally, the big green hornworm that feasts on my tomatoes each year … I was listening to a podcast the other day that talked about how they turn into beautiful moths and now I feel guilty for drowning so many of them. The gardener I was listening to said when she finds them she just covered the plant with cheesecloth and gifts it to the creatures. Maybe I will try that this year.
Over the weekend I came face to face with another enemy. I noticed a couple of huge black flies in the windows. I tried to ignore them until two or three became twenty or thirty. I dislike flies. They turn my stomach. I think perhaps it stems from seeing them on too many horror films in my youth. Or maybe it’s because a time or two in my life one has landed in my drink, unbeknownst to me until I took a big swig. Whatever the reason, I just don’t like them.
When they became so large in number that I could no longer stand it, I began swatting at them with cardboard like a crazy person. Maybe I took one out here or there. Some of them I only injured and they writhed around buzzing in the floor until I got up and put them out of their misery.
Suddenly I remembered that I am not a killer, and I thought surely these pests must serve some useful purpose or else they would not be here.
I decided to let them be.
A short while later a stroke of genius crossed my mind. All of the flies were congregating around the windows. I opened the windows and nearly all of them escaped to the great outdoors. I guess a lot of lives could have been spared if only I had opened the windows earlier.
There are yet a few stragglers still buzzing in the windows. But they have chosen windows that do not open and I cannot remedy their ignorance.
I think this just goes to show that there are ways to live in harmony with nature if you only try.
