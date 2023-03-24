Alabama’s original 1901 Constitution had a law whereby the governor could only serve one four-year term and not succeed themselves.  In 1968, the law was changed and since then the governor and all other constitutional offices in the state can now serve two consecutive terms.  

This one term and you are done, made for a very interesting, anticipated, and competitive governor’s race every four years. They could begin four years in advance in earnest, and they would begin.

