Setting minimum age requirements for certain activities is a no-brainer. The United States has the most enforced age limits of any other country. We are led to believe that setting those limits make our society a safer place in general.
No one has ever proposed setting a maximum age for eligibility for anything.
Age really is just a number, but that number doesn’t mean jack when it comes to making good choices or doing the right thing.
It isn’t just older people who make questionable choices. Yes, we are forgetful but most of us have forgotten more than some people ever knew in the first place.
Former governor of South Carolina, and 2024 presidential candidate, Nikki Haley found herself in hot water recently with her thoughts on qualifications for a presidential candidate.
Haley, who is 51 proposed that presidential candidates over the age of 75 should be forced to take a mental competency test. The reason for such a suggestion is perfectly clear to most of us. Her likely opponents are President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump. Biden will be 81 next year and Trump will be 76. I guess if you are 51, these guys do seem a little long in the tooth.
Haley’s comments are reportedly not going over well with older Republican voters. Opponents of the competency test for those over 75 say the suggestion is demeaning and are crying foul over claims of “ageism.”
Whether we like it or not, she sort of has a point.
Joe Biden is 80 and already the oldest president in United States history. Anyone who watches him make a speech or just try to find his way out of a room can see the boy needs to pack it in and head to the rocking chair. Donald Trump’s erratic behavior and endless rantings about windmills and terminating the Constitution make him look and sound like the mad hatter. I can’t see any of that improving with age.
If the truth be told, both of them would probably fail the simplest competency test. Certainly, the memory part.
We were recently discussing presidential candidates at home and my daughter asked the most relevant question I have heard yet. She said, “are we going to have anyone to vote for that is not near death?” Good question, girly.
A recent survey produced some very surprising results.
Nearly 71 percent of Democrats and 77 percent of Republicans said presidential candidates of any age should have to pass a mental competency test. A third of those questioned agreed that it would be disrespectful to only test those over the age of 75.
That is quite an eye opener. If those numbers are correct, then we need to find a way to change the system, because you won’t find many surveys where so many of differing parties agree on something.
If a 16-year-old has to take a driver’s test to see if he knows the rules of the road in order to get a driver’s license, shouldn’t a person who wants to be the most powerful man in America have to pass something besides a popularity test?
Let’s don’t start and stop with presidential candidates. Testing should include any person who wants to hold office in this country. They should have to prove they understand the Constitution at the very least. A basic aptitude test about history, laws, the economy, foreign affairs and human rights should be required for anyone wanting to hold office.
What we see during political campaigns are all about candidate performance. They are either good or bad actors trying to sell us the party propaganda. They roll out their agenda and never deviate from their appointed task of delivering their party’s message. With those kinds of performances, we don’t even know if they can do simple math, much less govern.
We already have examples that prove any unqualified individual with financial backing can qualify.
Sarah Palin once tweeted asking Muslims to “refudiate” at ground zero. That word is not in any dictionary.
Herchel Walker gave his views on climate change, “We don’t control the air, our good air decide to float over to China, bad air. So, when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move.”
Tommy Tuberville said, “our government wasn’t set up for one group to have all three branches of government, the House, Senate and the executive.”
Rick Scott wants to turn schools into “patriot factories” and fire any teacher who makes white children uncomfortable.
Newly elected George Santos faked every item on his resume and is reportedly under investigation by federal and local prosecutors.
The Constitution dictates specifics for candidates for federal elections so without an amendment, nothing will change.
But maybe it’s time to start a discussion.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
