Alabama Arbor Day 2023 was commemorated on February 25th with a tree seedling distribution and memorial tree planting co-sponsored by the National Arbor Day Foundation, The Alabama Urban Forestry Association and The Scottsboro Tree Commission.
A Ginkgo Tree was planted on the grounds of the Scottsboro/Jackson Heritage Center in memory of Ann B. Chambless. Ann was passionate about the history of Jackson County, and was the Editor of the Jackson County Chronicles for 41 years. She was instrumental in the preservation of the Brown-Proctor House (now the Scottsboro/Jackson Heritage Museum), as well as the historic Scottsboro Railroad Depot (now the Scottsboro Railroad Depot Museum). Because of her passion for our history she is a very deserving choice for this honor.
The Tree Commission would sincerely like to thank all who took part in and attended the tree seedling distribution at the Veterans Fairgrounds exhibit building, with special thanks to the VFW for the use of that building.
For their publicity efforts on our behalf, special thanks go to First United Methodist Church for our announcements on their beautiful community sign, The Jackson County Sentinel, The Clarion, Scottsboro Power Board TV Channel 2, WWIC Radio and WKEA Radio.
Many thanks to Smokey Bear and the Jackson County Foresters for being on hand. We extend a special debt of gratitude to our good friends, The Jackson County Master Gardeners. Without their, kind, generous assistance we would never be able to have such a successful endeavor each year.
Just over 100 nice people of all ages came by to pick up baby trees, which will become mature trees for many future generations.
Urban trees are a part of the fabric of America. They beautify our communities, cool our homes, increase property values, clean our air, provide oxygen that we breathe, reduce noise, prevent soil erosion and create habitat for birds.
The Scottsboro Tree Commission
Ron Leighton, Vice Chair/Secretary
