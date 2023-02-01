Ladies and gentlemen, we have a paper problem. Classified government documents are showing up here, there, and everywhere.
Former president, Donald Trump left the White House on January 20, 2021.
Under the Presidential Records Act, all government documents must be turned over when an administration leaves office.
In May of 2021, the National Archives and Records Administration, also known as NARA, emailed Trump’s lawyers notifying them that two dozen boxes of original records were not turned over to them.
A representative for Mr. Trump notified NARA they had located some of the records. Fifteen boxes of presidential records from Trump’s property in Florida were retrieved by NARA in mid-January of 2022. In February, NARA noted they were still searching for more records.
That same month the United States House of Representatives Oversight Committee announced they were opening an investigation into Trump’s handling of documents. Congress was notified about Trump still being in possession of some documents.
In June of 2022, a Trump representative asserted that a “diligent search” had been conducted at Trump’s home and sent what they deemed to be the last of the missing materials.
NARA disagreed and in August of last year federal agents executed a search warrant and found 13 more boxes marked “classified.” Some were marked, “Top Secret” and “Secret.”
The FBI said they recovered more than 11,000 government documents, as well as 48 empty folders labeled, “classified.”
Instead of questioning why a former president was in possession of the documents, Trump’s Republican allies chose to cast doubt on the conduct of the FBI and the Justice Department for the execution of its search warrant. Trump first claimed they had been declassified then stated they were, “mine.”
Democrats, of course, were drooling over another opportunity to bash Trump about something.
Fast forward to January 2023 and the smirking has evolved into a grimace. It seemed Trump was not the only one squirreling away forbidden documents. Another sad, sorry story was developing.
It appears that last November, President Joe Biden’s private attorney discovered about 10 classified documents from the Obama-Biden administration. They were in a locked closet in an office Biden occasionally worked out of after his vice-presidency ended in 2017. The documents were promptly and apparently quietly turned over to NARA.
In December of last year, Biden’s personal counsel found additional classified documents in the president’s private library attached to his garage at his home in Delaware. Again, the documents were handed over.
At this point, Attorney General, Merrick Garland decided to appoint a special counsel to investigate and determine if any wrongdoing had occurred in Biden’s handling of the documents. He had previously appointed one to investigate Trump’s handling of classified documents.
During another search in January of this year another attorney found one more classified document in the previously searched storage room. Later that day, five more documents were found in his home in Wilmington.
Unlike defiant Trump, Biden said he was surprised to learn about the documents claiming it was just an oversight by his team. Considering he often doesn’t know what day it is or what door to exit out of, it’s no surprise that he was surprised.
Boy, did the Republicans jump on that revelation. They began demanding a thorough investigation into this careless mishandling of government documents and wanted heads to roll.
And then January 25 rolled around. Approximately twelve classified documents were found at the Indiana home of former Vice-President Mike Pence. The documents included material described as background briefing memos Pence used to prepare for foreign trips.
The FBI is currently assessing the documents to determine how recent the information is, its level of classification and potential risks of having classified materials stored in an unauthorized location.
Our foreign enemies don’t need to spy on us, we just leave it out there in our garages and pool houses, unprotected, where God and everybody can see.
Now that both parties have been caught with their pants down, it’s a blame game about which documents were more super-secret and who was more careless.
That’s really simple. They all were.
Adding to this pathetic attempt to round up documents, the NARA recently sent letters to representatives of living former president and vice-presidents, asking for a review of their personal records to verify no classified materials are in their possession. I’m sure everyone is thinking Nixon had the right idea.
It is irrelevant whether the taking of these documents was accidental or deliberate. An unsecured document of national relevance can put our country and our lives in danger.
The process for securing them is clearly not adequate if anyone can walk out with them.
These guys need to treat this material like their lives depended on it. Because it just might, and ours too.
› Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
