Dear Editor:
I came very close to putting my name on the ballot for City Council Place #1, I didn’t, but why?
- My age could very well hold me back on doing my duty at that position.
- I also believe we have 2 very capable men in that city council race. May the best man win.
- And last but not least, there will always be a need for my services in the Scottsboro area to help control the wild animals in our area.
There are three very important positions to be filled August 25; Mayor and 2 Council seats. There are some very good men and ladies in these three races. Just remember the best wins with the most votes, so go vote your choice; don’t just say you are going to vote for one of he and set at home.
Please don’t base your choice to vote for post or present; but the most capable one for the future of the city I love, and I am sure all of you do also.
If we all go cast our vote, then we will get the best for Scottsboro.
—Bobby Shackleford
Scottsboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.