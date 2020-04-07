Dear Editor:
In these difficult days, folks are still reaching out to help complete the Veterans Memorial Park. A couple on very limited income saw a recent donation picture in the paper that also noted additional donations are still needed.
She was grateful for the service of the military and his father was in the military and they wished to make a donation.
They explained that they wanted to donate more, but all they could afford was $5.
They were gratefully thanked for their donation and support to the Park. If you would also like to donate, please send your donation check, made out to Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County to 1616 Heroes Drive, Scottsboro AL 35768 or call 256-999-0120.
—Jim Olyniec
Scottsboro
