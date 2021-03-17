The Scottsboro baseball team celebrated “Senior Day” by sweeping a doubleheader.
The Wildcats cruised past visiting Madison County 9-1 and 12-4 during a doubleheader on Saturday at SHS.
In Game 1, A.J. Crocker and Eli Mason both had one hit and two RBIs for Scottsboro (10-8) while Camden Matthews had two hits and one RBI and Collin Perkins and Gavin McCrary had one hit and one RBI each. Waylon Farr and Sam Bryant both singled. Crocker pitched a complete game for the Wildcats, allowing just four hits while recording 11 strikeouts.
In Game 2, Scottsboro erased a 2-0 deficit with a seven-run bottom of the first inning on the way to the win. Farr went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Perkins, Caleb Lynch and Will Jones had one hit and one RBI each while Gavin McCrary had one RBI while Ethan Wininger had one hit and one walk. Eli Mason got the win, pitching 6 2/3 innings and recording seven strikeouts.
New Hope 13, Section 10 — At New Hope, the host team used a seven-run fifth inning to break open a tie game and defeat the Lions on Saturday.
Drake McCutchen finished 2-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs for Section (2-9) and Jacob Stringer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Cole Woods had one hit, one walk and RBI, Jed Sparks and Josh Moore had one RBI each and Braden Arndt, Carter Cooper and Keaton Morris had one hit each.
Alexandria 6, North Jackson 5 — At Fort Payne, North Jackson (8-4) had its three-game winning streak snapped by the Class 5A Valley Cubs.
Friday
Westbrook Christian 4, Scottsboro 2 — At Scottsboro, Will Noles recorded 10 strikeouts to lead Class 2A power Westbrook Christian past the Wildcats.
Camden Matthews had an RBI double for Scottsboro, which also got a double from Collin Perkins, a single from Ethan Wininger and Will Jones and an RBI groundout from Waylon Farr.
Brindlee Mountain 11, Woodville 6 — At Scant City, host Brindlee Mountain rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Panthers.
Woodville (1-4) led 3-2 early on thanks to Brett Burger’s RBI double and Berger scoring on a Brindlee Mountain error in the first inning and Berger’s steal of home after another runner was caught in a rundown in the third inning. But Brindlee Mountain got two runs in the bottom of the third, three in the fourth and two each in the fifth and sixth innings to secure the win. Woodville scored two more runs in the seventh when Berger scored on Ben Minor’s RBI single and Minor scored following a dropped third strike.
Berger, Minor, Cam Talley and Jackson Peek had one hit each while Berger and Minor both drew two walks.
Plainview 7, Section 0 — At Rainsville, Plainview pitcher Levi Brown recorded 10 strikeouts while pitching a one-hitter against the Lions.
Cole Woods doubled for Section’s lone hit while Drake McCutchen drew a walk.
