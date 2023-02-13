The Pisgah varsity boys basketball program has had its share of struggles in recent years, and youth-filled roster has had its ups and downs this season.
But the Eagles are trending up at the right time.
Second-seeded Pisgah upset top-seeded and No. 1-ranked North Sand Mountain 91-88 in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game in Higdon Friday night.
It’s the first area championship for Pisgah (12-10) since the 2012-13 campaign. The win was also the Eagles’ fifth in their last six games and guaranteed the program its first winning season in five years.
“It’s so impressive how much these kids have improved since the start of the year,” said assistant coach Blaine Smith, who coached the Eagles Friday in the absence of head coach Carey Ellison, who had accompanied his fiancée Melissa Womack to Houston for her medical treatments before getting back in time for a position of Friday’s contest. “With football (going to the state semifinals), we didn’t have a practice until after Thanksgiving. But they’ve bought in and it’s really impressive what they’ve done. It was an unusual situation (leading up to the finals) but these kids are mentally tough and they were ready. You could tell they were confident.”
Ellison lauded Smith's work with the Eagles, both during the area tournament and throughout the season.
“We’d been talking about the possibility for a few weeks of not being around for (the area tournament). (Smith) had the game plan and they executed it well. I was really excited for those guys, glad I got to see the end of it,” Ellison said. “He deserves a lot of credit (for the players’ improvements). He’s got a really a good grasp on what they can and can’t do.”
Thanks to the win, Pisgah hosts Area 12 runner-up Fyffe in a Class 2A Northeast Sub-regional contest Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner advances to play either Lafayette or Pleasant Valley in the Class 2A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University on Friday.
NSM (25-5), which had its 15-game winning streak snapped with Friday’s loss, travels to Sand Rock for a sub-regional matchup. The winner advances to take on Lanett or Ranburne at JSU on Friday.
Pisgah avenged two regular-season losses to the Bison, who defeated the Eagles by 22 points on Dec. 9 before having to rally to post a 68-62 victory over Pisgah on Jan. 13.
In the area finals, Pisgah led 27-25 after one quarter and 53-46 at halftime. After briefly falling behind, the Eagles regained the lead and led 75-71 after three quarters. They never trailed in the fourth quarter, and NSM missed a tying 3-pointer as time expired.
“It’s a pretty big moment (for the program),” Smith said. “It had been 10 years since this happened, and with our youth, this was kind of a ‘lay the foundation’ year. But these kids are winners, won in football, and they’ve carried it over to the basketball court.”
Pisgah tied a season-high with 14 3-pointers, getting five from junior leading scorer Mason Holcomb, who finished with 21 points. Freshmen Brodie Overdear and Caleb Jenkins both scored 18 points for the Eagles while sophomores Legion McCrary and Luke Gilbert had 14 and 12 respectively, junior Jakob Kirby had six and freshman Jett Jeffery had two.
Kaden Brown scored 17 points and Chandler Sullivan had a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds for NSM, which lost to a fellow Class 2A opponent for the first time this season. The Bison also got 15 points from Nelson Poore, 13 from Landon Keller, 11 each from Konnor Brown and Andrew Palmer and four from Kade Davis.
