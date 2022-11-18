The Woodville varsity boys basketball team picked up its first win of the 2022-23 season in buzzer-beating fashion.
Cameron Dolberry sank a last-second shot to lift the Panthers past the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering 43-42 Tuesday night at Woodville High School.
Woodville (1-1) led 17-9 after one quarter and 24-18 at halftime, but ASCTE went in front 35-31 after three quarters and led 42-41 in the closing seconds before Dolberry’s buzzer-beater.
Dolberry and Axel Magno scored nine points each for the Panthers while Trey Stone netted eight, Sam Peek and Damien Benson added seven each and Mason Jones had three.
Leading scorers for ASCTE, located in Huntsville, were Jamarion Willies with 10 points, Aiden Wilson with nine and Nigel McBride with eight.
Glencoe 70, Section 40 — At Glencoe, Garrett Morgan and Aiden Cornutt scored 16 points each to lead Glencoe (1-0) past the Lions Tuesday night.
Section (0-3) fell behind 21-9 after one quarter and trailed 33-14 at halftime and 58-32 after three quarters.
Antonie Jonathan led the Lions with 14 points while Aaron Waldrop and Sam Swinford netted nine apiece.
Scottsboro 72, McCallie (Tenn.) 51 —At Chattanooga, Tennessee, Scottsboro sank 14 3-pointers on the way to a convincing win over McCallie Thursday night.
Scottsboro (2-0) three 3-pointers from Kyle Wright, two from Parker Bell and one from Tyson Sexton in the first quarter to build a 24-7 lead. The Wildcats extended their lead to 39-15 at halftime and led 54-38 after three quarters.
Ethan Roberts sank four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points for Scottsboro while Bell closed with 15, Wright 14, Sexton 11, Seth Whitmire eight, Tyler Shelton five and Jameson Gray two.
Will Kwasigroch led McCallie (1-1) with 13 points.
Woodville 49, Lindsay Lane 43 — At Athens, Sam Peek and Trey Stone combined to score 14 points in the fourth quarter to help lift the Panthers to the win.
Woodville (2-1), which trailed 12-7 after one quarter and 16-13 at halftime, rallied to tie the game at 30-all after three quarters before outscoring Lindsay Lane 19-13 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Peek finished with 17 points and Cameron Dolberry scored 15, including 10 in the third quarter, for the Panthers while Stone had eight, Damien Benson six and Mason Jones three.
DAR 80, Section 49 — At Section, visiting DAR used a strong start to lead it past the Lions.
Section (0-4) fell behind 24-10 after one quarter before trailing 54-22 at halftime and 66-35 after three quarters.
Aaron Waldrop scored eight points, Dylan Pope and Jr. Walker had seven each, Sam Swinford had six and Koda Moore had five for Section, which also got four each from Titus Beaty, Kodee Vaught and Antonie Jonathan and two each from Jackson Cooper and Josh Varner.
Trey Bolt and AJ McCamey scored 16 and 11 points respectively for DAR (4-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.