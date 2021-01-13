The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team took a big step toward securing another regular-season area championship.
Visiting Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah used a dominant second half to hand No. 7 Ider an 83-56 setback and clinch a sweep of the teams’ Class 2A Area 15 regular-season series.
Pisgah (11-5, 4-0) can clinch the Class 2A Area 15 regular-season area title and the right to host next month’s area tournament by winning one of its final two remaining area games.
The Eagles led Ider 21-19 after one quarter and 40-32 at halftime before seizing control by outscoring the Hornets 30-11 in the third quarter.
Molly Heard finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals and Kallie Tinker had 22 points (five 3-pointers), four assists and two steals for Pisgah while Karlee Holcomb had 13 points and three steals, Bella Bobo had eight points and seven rebounds, Lila Kate Wheeler had eight points and two assists and Kennedy Barron had six points, 12 rebounds and three assists.
Makinley Traylor scored 18 points and Savannah Seals netted 12 for Ider (14-7, 1-2).
Scottsboro 56, Arab 29 — At Arab, a fast start propelled the visiting Wildcats to their 11th straight victory over Class 6A Area 15 rival Arab.
Scottsboro (10-2, 1-1) raced into a 19-8 lead after one quarter before leading 25-15 at halftime and 39-26 after three quarters.
Jadaya Edmondson scored 18 points and Allie Scott netted 12 for Scottsboro while Lexie Bennett had nine, Olivia Tubbs and Alyssa Paschal six each and Kami Willis four each.
Bryleigh Bodine scored 11 points for Arab (4-8, 0-3).
North Jackson 49, Madison County 39 — At Gurley, the visiting Class 4A No. 6-ranked Chiefs remained undefeated in Class 4A Area 14 play with Friday’s win.
North Jackson (6-5, 3-0) led 17-12 after one quarter and 23-21 at halftime before extending its lead to 36-26 after three quarters.
Alexis Moore scored all of her team-high 13 points in the second half for North Jackson, which also got 11 from Hadley Burnette, eight each from Delana Pierce and Summer Varnum and four from Arielle Haynes. Carin Wright scored 18 points for Madison County (4-10, 1-4).
Skyline 75, Cedar Bluff 21 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings coasted to a Homecoming win over Class 1A Area 13 foe Cedar Bluff.
Skyline bolted to a 29-3 lead after one quarter and was in front 47-11 at halftime and 70-14 after three quarters.
Gracie Stucky finished with 21 points, six rebounds and seven steals and Homecoming Queen Aidan Bellomy scored 11 points for Skyline. The Vikings also got nine points from Kenzie Manning, eight points and 12 rebounds from Lexie Stucky, eight points and seven rebounds from Audra Bellomy, six points each from Blakely Stucky and Brinlee Potts and four points and three assists from Gracie Rowell. Hayden Cannon scored five points for Cedar Bluff (3-10, 2-4).
Valley Head 49, Woodville 27 — At Woodville, Valley Head handed the Panthers their first loss in Class 1A Area 13 play.
Woodville (6-5, 4-1) fell behind 12-5 after one quarter and before trailing 28-16 at halftime and 41-19 after three quarters.
Lexi Downey and Jessica Sirten scored 12 points each for the Panthers. Jenna McKenzie scored 14 points and Lydia Crane netted 10 for Valley Head.
Saturday
Skyline 51, John Carroll 24 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings pulled away from 5A John Carroll in the second half to record the teams’ 15th win.
Skyline led 13-8 after one quarter and 27-17 at halftime before stretching its lead to 40-19 after three quarters.
Gracie Rowell recorded 12 points and four steals for Skyline while Gracie Stucky had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Vikings also got nine points and six rebounds from Blakely Stucky, six points from Aidan Bellomy, five points and six rebounds from Lexie Stucky and five points from Kaina King.
NSM 54, Dade County (Ga.) 51 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain won its second straight game by edging state-line rival Dade County on Saturday.
NSM (5-12) led 17-12, 32-29 and 40-35 at the quarter breaks.
Vickie Hassell scored a game-high 20 points and Nady Poore hit six 3-pointers to finish with 18 points for NSM, which also got seven points from Kolbie Bobo.
Jayda Wood and Stella Henry scored 17 and 11 points for Dade County.
Monday
Skyline 70, Valley Head 28 — At Valley Head, No. 1-ranked Skyline opened up a big lead in the second quarter on the way to the Class 1A Area 13 win Monday afternoon.
Skyline (16-5, 5-0) led 17-9 after one quarter before extending its advantage to 44-15 at halftime. The Vikings led 58-24 after three quarters.
Aidan Bellomy and Gracie Rowell scored 15 points each for Skyline, which also got nine points each from Gracie Stucky and Lexie Stucky, eight points from Kenzie Manning and five from Brinlee Potts.
Jenn McKenzie scored 12 points and Sophia Blair added nine for Valley Head (3-6, 2-3).
