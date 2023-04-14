Scottsboro varsity boys basketball head coach Jason Bell will coach in annual all-star game this summer.
Bell is one of the two coaches that has been selected to coach the North All-Stars in the North-South All-Star Basketball Game, which is part of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association’s All-Star Week in Montgomery July 17-22.
Bell and Etowah’s James Graves will serves as the North All-Stars’ coaches.
Bell has been at Scottsboro for the past 10 years, the first seven as an assistant coach before becoming the head coach prior to the 2020-21 season. During his tenure as head coach, Scottsboro is a combined 77-21 the past three seasons with three area championships, two regional championships, two state tournament appearances and three regional finals appearances.
Former NSM football coach dies — Michael Tice, a former head football coach at North Sand Mountain High School, passed away on April 7 at age 72.
A Hamilton native, Tice was an all-state quarterback at Hamilton High School before playing college baseball at Northwest Shoals Community College and South Alabama. He entered education after college, with his first head-coaching job coming at NSM from 1973-78.
The Bison went 13-46-1 during his tenure. Tice’s 1975 NSM team went 6-4 to post the first winning season in program history.
After leaving NSM, he went on to coach at Lorretto (Tenn.), Haleyville, Phill Campbell and Pell City before coaching men’s and women’s basketball and softball at Northwest Shoals Community College.
Funeral services for Tice were held Monday in Hamilton.
Wrestling Duals Championship to adopt Final Four format — The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Central Board of Control approved a number of measures Wednesday at its annual spring meeting, and the Legislative Council approved six legislative by-laws submitted by member schools at its annual spring meeting.
Among them was a change to adopt a Final Four format for the annual State Wrestling Duals championship.
Previously only the top two teams that advanced in the bracket reached the state duals finals at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. This past season, the semifinal round winners wrestled a third-place match the same night as the finals. Now the four semifinal teams will wrestle the final two rounds at the same site.
