Scottsboro varsity boys basketball head coach Jason Bell will coach in annual all-star game this summer.

Bell is one of the two coaches that has been selected to coach the North All-Stars in the North-South All-Star Basketball Game, which is part of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association’s All-Star Week in Montgomery July 17-22.

