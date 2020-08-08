Former Skyline forward Dawson Wynn thought his basketball career was over.
But a recent phone call changed that.
Wynn received an offer to join the Shorter University men’s basketball program, making it official by signing with the program Thursday morning at Skyline High School.
Wynn said he was grateful for the opportunity to continue his playing the sport.
“I’m pretty pumped up about it,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting. The competition at that level is a little more extreme, but I’m ready for it.”
Wynn is the third Skyline High School Class of 2020 student-athlete to sign to play at Shorter, an NCAA Division II school located in Rome, Georgia that plays in the Gulf South Conference. Earlier this summer, Wynn’s former teammate Collin Lockard signed with the Shorter’s men’s basketball team while Bailee Usrey signed to play for Shorter’s women’s basketball team.
“That’s real good for us,” said Skyline coach Ronnie McCarver. “All of those kids are really good kids.”
Wynn, who plans to major in Business, was a home-schooled student until enrolling at Skyline prior to his sophomore year. Although he had never played basketball before, Wynn quickly became an impact player for the Vikings. He was the 2019 Jackson County Tournament MVP after helping Skyline win the title and was a two-time All-Jackson County selection. Wynn averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game last season as Skyline reached the 30-win mark for only the second time in school history.
McCarver said Wynn’s best days on the court are still in front of him.
“He’s really still learning how to play,” McCarver said. “He’s so athletic, he may progress to be a really good player. That’s what I told (Shorter head coach Wade Anderson). I sent him some film on (Wynn). They took a chance on him. He’ll do anything you tell him to do. That’s the kind of kids you want to coach. He wanted to play and he’s getting a chance. I’m glad for him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.