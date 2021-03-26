The Skyline softball team remains undefeated in Class 1A Area 15 play.
The No. 3-ranked Vikings defeated area foes Lindsay Lane 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday and Woodville 8-2 on Wednesday to improve to 4-0 in area play.
Against Lindsay Lane, Skyline (11-2) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Olivia Treece’s two-run single before going in front 3-0 in the third on Aidan Bellomy’s home run. The Vikings scored eight runs in the fourth, a scoring rally that started with Jayla Ross’ home run and included RBI singles from Brinlee Potts, Sage Lewis and Blakely Stuck and an RBI double by Dacey Allen. Treece recorded 12 strikeouts while pitching a one-hit shutout for the Vikings.
Against Woodville, Skyline fell behind 1-0 in the top first inning before countering with five runs in the bottom of the inning. The Vikings added a run in the third and two more in the fifth.
Jayla Ross finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Sage Lewis went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Brinlee Potts homered and walked. Aidan Bellomy had a two-run single while Audra Bellomy had a triple, a single and two RBIs, Dacey Allen and Gracie Stucky had one hit each and Olivia Treece had an RBI. Allen got the win in the circle for the Vikings.
Jerzey Jones hit a lead-off home run for Woodville while Karlee Hutchens drew an bases-loaded RBI walk that plated Rhiannon Lindbom.
