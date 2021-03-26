Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may produce some hail. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may produce some hail. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.