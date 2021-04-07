Athletes for Section and Skyline High School track and field teams posted solid finishes during the Scottsboro Invitational on Saturday.
The Section girls got a pair of top-10 finishes from Kenleigh Owens, one from Cindel Myers and two from its 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams.
On the boys side, Skyline’s Jamison Rowell posted top-five finishes in the long jump, high jump and triple jump while teammate Aaron Peacock had top-10 finishes in the shot put and javelin. Meanwhile, Alex Guinn, Gabe Hilley and Dominik Blair had top-five finishes for the Section boys while Jared Reed had a top-10 finish.
Section finished 14th in the varsity girls team standings with 17 points while Skyline finished 12th (19) and Section 13th (18) in the varsity boys standings.
Here are the individual finishes for all Section and Skyline athletes:
Varsity Girls
100-meter dash
7. Kenleigh Owens, Section (13.76)
14. Karlie Hancock, Section (14.44)
24. Lexi Haynes, Section (15.21)
200-meter dash
7. Kenleigh Owens, Section (28.65)
26. Kaylee Bullock, Skyline (43.63)
400-meter dash
12. Madison Armstrong, Section (1:11.43)
18. Kaylee Bullock, Skyline (146.33)
22. Morgan Armstrong, Section (1:23.26)
1600-meter run
16. Jennifer Vega, Section (618.64)
100-meter hurdles
7. Cindel Myers, Section (19.89)
14. Morgan Armstrong, Section (21.75)
4x100-meter relay
3. Section (56.40)
4x400-meter relay
4. Section (5:20.15)
Long Jump
21. Hannah Armstrong, Section (8-1.5)
Discus
28. Hannah Armstrong, Section (47-10)
BOYS
100-meter dash
31. Karson Treece, Skyline (13.09)
200-meter dash
22. Karson Treece, Skyline (27.13)
34. Carter Guinn, Section (30.85)
400-meter dash
4. Alex Guinn, Section (55.11)
33. Conner Phillips, Section (1:08.02)
800-meter run
38. Conner Phillips, Section (2:46.72)
High Jump
3. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (5-8)
Long Jump
2. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (21-3.5)
4. Dominik Blair, Section (20-11.5)
37. Carter Guinn, Section (13-3)
Triple Jump
4. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (40-6)
Discus
10. Jared Reed, Section (114-2)
21. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (91-0)
48. Kane Pratt, Section (56-6)
Javelin
2. Gabe Hilley, Section (136-7)
10. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (108-6)
14. Jared Reed, Section (105-1)
28. Kane Pratt, Section (70-1)
Shot Put
9. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (38-5.5)
10. Jared Reed, Section (37-9.5)
31. Kane Pratt, Section (28-6)
Junior Varsity Girls
200-meter dash
26. Kaylee Bullock, Skyline (43.63)
400-meter dash
18. Kaylee Bullock, Skyline (146.33)
Junior Varsity Boys
100-meter dash
7. Kristian King, Skyline (14.37)
9. Caleb Rowell, Skyline (14.45)
200-meter dash
11. Caleb Rowell, Skyline (30.71)
400-meter dash
10. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (1:12.61)
Long Jump
5. Kristian King, Skyline (15-03.75)
11. Caleb Rowell, Skyline (12-11)
13. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (12-05)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.