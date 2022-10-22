One of the top teams in Class 1A Region 7 spoiled Woodville’s home finale.
Region runner-up Coosa Christian built a big halftime lead on the way to handing the Panthers a 46-6 region setback Friday night at Frazier Field in Woodville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
One of the top teams in Class 1A Region 7 spoiled Woodville’s home finale.
Region runner-up Coosa Christian built a big halftime lead on the way to handing the Panthers a 46-6 region setback Friday night at Frazier Field in Woodville.
Coosa Christian (5-4, 5-1) led 32-6 halftime while collecting a second straight win over the Panthers.
Jayce Hucks ran for a career-high 125 yards and a touchdown for Woodville (2-7, 0-6), which also got 14 rushing yards from Ace Weaver.
Woodville closes out its season next week when it travels to Marshall County to take Asbury (0-9) next Friday night.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.