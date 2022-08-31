Effective play from the fullback position is an important part of Scottsboro’s triple-option offense.
Friday night, fullback Keelan Alvarez showed why that is the case.
The junior ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries to help lead Scottsboro to a 27-18 victory over archival North Jackson in the annual Battle of the Valley rivalry contest.
For his efforts, Alvarez has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 1 of the high school football season were:
Diego Holt, North Jackson — The sophomore ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries while catching three passes for 45 yards and two scores on offense and recording five tackles and two quarterback pressures on defense during the Chiefs’ 27-18 loss to Scottsboro.
Luke Gilbert, Pisgah — The sophomore caught three passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns on offense while making nine tackles on defense during Pisgah’s 29-28 win over Lexington.
Cameron Summerford, Section — The senior ran for 147 yards and a touchdown and a two-point conversion on 14 c carries and recorded four tackles on defense during the Lions’ 26-20 overtime loss to Valley Head.
Jacob Kirby, Pisgah — The junior caught two passes for 64 yards and a touchdown on offense and had 12 tackles (nine solo stops) and two pass break-ups during the Eagles’ 29-28 win over Lexington.
Nick Jernigan, North Jackson — The junior completed 12 of 19 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 20 yards on seven carries during the Chiefs’ loss to Scottsboro.
Hank Farmer, NSM — The junior ran for 55 yards on 13 carries on offense and had nine tackles and an interception on defense during NSM’s 50-13 loss to Dade County (Georgia).
Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah — The senior recorded 13 tackles, including 10 solo stops, during the Eagles’ 29-28 win over Lexington.
Jr. Walker, Section — The senior ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on offense and recorded 13 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense during the Lions’ overtime loss to Valley Head.
Wil Sims, North Jackson — The senior recorded 16 tackles (14 solo stops) and two quarterback pressures during the Chiefs’ loss to Scottsboro.
JJ Williams, Pisgah — The sophomore recorded 11 tackles, including four for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble during the Eagles’ 29-28 win over Lexington.
Jake Jones, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran for 80 yards and a touchdown during the Wildcats’ 27-18 win over North Jackson.
Dylan Pope, Section — The senior completed 3-of-5 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown while also running for 41 yards on seven carries and scoring a two-point conversion during the Lions’ overtime loss to Valley Head.
Nyle Poore, NSM — The senior recorded five tackles and an interception during the Bison’s loss to Dade County (Georgia).
Reed Potter, Scottsboro — The junior recorded seven tackles, including one for a loss, in the Wildcats’ win over North Jackson.
Conner Sronvi, Section — The senior recorded seven tackles and recovered a fumble during the Lions’ overtime loss to Valley Head.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The junior was 9-of-16 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 47 yards and a two-point conversion on five carries during the Eagles’ 29-28 win over Lexington.
Austin Burger, Scottsboro — The senior had three tackles for a loss, including a quarterback sack, and three quarterback hurries during the Wildcats’ win over North Jackson.
