The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team posted a strong finish in a tournament on Thursday.
The Wildcats shot a 309 and finished as the runner-up to Guntersville in the Pirate Invitational at Guntersville State Park on Thursday.
Drake Hogland led the Wildcats effort with a 2-over par 74 while Will Harrington shot a 77, Buckner Anderson shot a 78, Ethan Roberts shot an 80 and Greyson Widgeon shot a 94. Preston Worley, playing as an individual, shot an 84.
Hambrick makes all-state — Scottsboro varsity girls golf team golfer Abby Hambrick shot a 6-over par 78 and was selected to the all-tournament team during the Pirate Invitational at Guntersville State Park on Friday.
