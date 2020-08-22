Woodville could not hold onto a fourth-quarter lead as Ider spoiled Tyler Vann’s Panthers’ head-coaching debut Friday night.
Woodville (0-1) lost its season opener to the visiting Ider Hornets 23-8.
Vann said his team “came out ready to go” Friday night. Woodville pushed the ball down the field on its first drive before a fumble stalled the Panthers offense.
But Woodville’s defense forced an Ider punt, and on the Panthers’ next possession, quarterback Jackson Peek got his team inside the 5-yard line on a 53-yard fourth down run.
Peek capped off the drive with a touchdown run. Josh Thompson punched in the two-point conversion to give Woodville an 8-0 lead.
Ider (1-0) started the second half with a 10-play, 4:19 scoring drive that ended with a touchdown run by quarterback Matt Norman. Ben Smith’s extra point was good, and Ider trailed 8-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Ider capitalized on three Woodville turnovers late in the second half. With 2:36 to go in the third quarter, Woodville lost a fumble deep in Ider territory. The Hornets answered with a long drive that set up Smith with a 37-yard field goal to give Ider the lead.
Woodville muffed the ensuing kickoff, giving Ider the ball right back. Norman scored then scored from 4 yards out, but Smith’s point after attempt was blocked leaving Ider in front 16-8 with 7:43 left in the game.
Woodville put together an 11-play drive that lasted over six minutes, but it turned the ball over on downs when Peek’s pass intended for Ace Weaver fell incomplete.
Norman’s 69-yard touchdown run then sealed the win for Ider, which improved to 3-0 all-time against Woodville.
Norman led the way for Ider with 229 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Peek led the Woodville offense with 176 yards on 26 carries. He completed 4 of 6 passes for 34 yards. Thompson added 93 yards on the ground for the Panthers.
Woodville travels to Higdon next week to take on North Sand Mountain in a homecoming of sorts for Vann, who played quarterback for NSM from 2009-12.
