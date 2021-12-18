Lila Kate Wheeler has patrolled a part of the Pisgah outfield since she was a seventh-grader.
She will soon patrol the outfield for Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
The Pisgah softball standout signed with Wallace State during a signing ceremony at Pisgah High School on Thursday.
Wheeler committed to Wallace State during her sophomore year and said she never wavered on that commitment.
“I didn’t. I love it there. It just feels like home. Love the coaches (and) the environment is great,” Wheeler said. “It’s exciting to go there.”
Wheeler is two-time all-state selection who helped Pisgah win state softball championships during the 2017 and 2019 seasons and make the state finals during the 2021 campaign.
“It’s been great ,” said Wheeler, who is also a starter on Pisgah’s basketball team and has been a part of two hoops state titles during high school athletic career. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Through five seasons on the softball field for the Eagles, Wheeler is a career .429 hitter (258-for-602) with 50 doubles, 11 triples, nine home runs, 135 RBIs. She has also scored 187 runs, has 115 stolen bases — she had a career-high 42 stolen bases last season — and has drawn 43 walks.
Wheeler was a Class 3A second-team ASWA All-State outfielder selection in 2019 after batting .422 with 70 hits, 14 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 45 RBIs, 49 runs, 20 stolen bases and a .449 on-base percentage. She was first-team ASWA Class 2A all-state outfielder selection last spring after hitting .459 (74-for-163) with an on-base percentage of .522, 74 hits, 17 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 38 RBIs, 64 runs scored and 42 stolen bases. Wheeler was off to another all-state caliber season before COVID-19 ended the 2020 softball season early, batting .452 (14-for-31) in 11 games with three doubles, five RBIs, five walks, 12 runs scored and six stolen bases while posting an on-base percentage was .528 and her OPS was 1.076.
“Just a great athlete in all aspects of the game from speed to power, good hitter, good base runner, plays the field well, reads the all off the bat extremely well,” said Pisgah head coach Billy Duncan of Wheeler. “She’s been a big contributor. She’s hit in the leadoff spot for several years and has been a really good tone setter for our team. She’s a tough out.
“She’s a lefty, so people that haven’t seen her think she’s a lefty slapper. But when she swings the bat, they know, ‘hey, this kid’s not bunting.’ For her size, she hits with a lot of power.”
Wheeler will join a perennial state and national JUCO championship contending softball program in Wallace State. The Lions were the Alabama Community College Conference Champion last season and played in the National Junior College Softball Tournament in Arizona.
Wallace State currently has three Jackson County players on their roster with North Jackson alum Josie Thompson and Pisgah alums Leigha Kirby and Hannah Duncan.
“They all say it’s great. They love it. I’ve played with a bunch of other players there in travel ball, and they all love it,” Wheeler said. The competition is going to be harder and you’ve got to earn your spot. (The college level) is going to be different, but it’s going to be fun.”
