Pisgah's Lila Kate Wheeler has signed to play college softball at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. Pictured seated (left to right) are Shawn Wheeler, Lila Kate Wheeler, Katrina Wheeler and Carson Wheeler. Standing are Pisgah assistant principal Shawn Phillips, Pisgah varsity girls basketball coach Carey Ellison, Pisgah softball coach Billy Duncan, former Pisgah assistant coach Lisa Shavers, Pisgah assistant coach Lowell Barron II and Pisgah principal Jamie Darwin.