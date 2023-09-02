The Valley Head Tigers used a strong running game and stout defense to spoil Section's home opener.
The Tigers defeated the Section Lions 56-0 Friday night at SHS.
Valley Head quarterback Tytan Blevins leading all rushers with 165 rushing yards and running back Ben Johnson leading with three touchdown runs to go along with 117 rushing yards.
“We’re looking to improve on blocking and tackling, the basic stuff but mainly blocking and tackling… (We’re looking to keep) our kids morale up and keep playing,” Section head coach Riley Edwards said.
After an early Section turnover, Valley Head scored three plays later, a score on Johnson’ 30-yard run. Valley Head scored on all but one possession in the first half.
Section’s first scoring opportunity came in the closing seconds of the first half, where an 18-yard run from sophomore Jackson LeRoy set up the Lions at the 5-yard line. However, the Valley Head defense held firm and would end the threat.
In the second half, the Valley Head offense continued to move the ball down the field, picking up four more touchdowns in the second half, with three of them coming in the fourth quarter. Four Valley Head players scored throughout the game, with running back Cayson McElrath adding two touchdowns while Braden Busby and Blevins each scored one touchdown.
Section continued to struggle on offense in the second half, with several decent gains being followed up by a penalty or a loss on the play.
“We have made some improvements since last week. Our kids had some fight in them, they kept fighting. That’s one thing we focused on this week. Obviously, there’s a whole lot of stuff to fix but we’re going to keep focusing on growing and keep moving in the direction we need to go,” Edwards said.
Section hosts Collinsville for Homecoming next week.
